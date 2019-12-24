REWARD: $1,000 offered for info on ATV stolen 2 days before Christmas

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - One Escatawpa family’s holidays are proving to be not-so-merry after their ATV was stolen just days before Christmas.
Jason Ehlers said he was so excited to get his children an ATV for Christmas. His excitement came crashing down this week after the Honda ATV was stolen right from his yard on Riverlodge Drive.
“How they got it out or how they stole it, I have no clue, said Ehlers.
Ehlers said the charcoal gray 2020 Honda Pioneer 1000 was taken overnight Monday away while everyone was asleep. He discovered the theft Monday morning, just two days before Christmas.
“The side-by-side was sitting on a trailer right here, backed up all against the camp and I’ve been purposely putting my truck in front of it," he said.
Neighbors gathered Monday in his front yard to find out what happened and try to catch the thief. Throughout the day, they compiled surveillance footage to find a common thread.
One camera captured what Ehlers believes to be a silver Nissan SUV leaving the neighborhood at 4:44 am with something hitched on the back.
“Here’s one more picture of the vehicle and the side by side going out," Ehlers said as he pointed to his phone.
Ehlerssays it’s the latest in a trend of ATV thefts in Jackson County.
“Friends of mine up in the Hurley, Mississippi area, they have a video camera of what appears to be the same vehicle," said Ehlers.
Ehlers is offering a $1,000 cash reward to whoever has information that helps him recover the ATV.
He shared his disappointed, stating that no one should be robbed of what should have been a merry Christmas.
“Knowing its somebody’s gift, somebody’s presents. It’s just sad times," he said.
If you have any information on how to find it, contact Jason Ehlers (228) 990-1443 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
