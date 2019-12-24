LIST: Recycle Christmas trees instead of throwing them away

HARRISON/JACKSON COUNTIES, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas trees are one of the most known symbols of the holidays, but they can also become a dangerous hazard when the holidays end and they dry out. So, what can residents do to protect themselves and their homes?
Recycle those trees!
Several locations in Harrison and Jackson County have opened up locations for residents to drop off their live Christmas trees.
Harrison County
- Courthouse Road Pier in Gulfport
- Long Beach Harbor in Long Beach
- Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road in Gulfport
- Pass Christian Harbor in Pass Christian
- Rodenburg Avenue on Hwy 90 Parking Bay in Biloxi
Jackson County
- Jackson County Rubbish Site, 10501 Seaman Road in Vancleave
- Jackson County Recreation Department, Ball Park Road in Vancleave
- Jackson County West Roads Department on Hwy 609
- Jackson County East Roads Department on Hwy 63
- Jackson County Fair Grounds in Pascagoula east of Highway Patrol Office
- Behind the Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd
- Public Works Department, 712 Pine Drive
Recycled trees are broken down to wood chips and mulch for local parks and gardens. Trees thrown away or left on the curbside are normally not recycled, but sent to a landfill.
All trees must be stripped down and free of any lights or ornaments.
