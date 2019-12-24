Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

HOTEL COLLAPSE-DEMOLITION
New Orleans mayor gets behind Hard Rock demolition plans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Despite opposition from preservationists, New Orleans' Mayor LaToya Cantrell is getting behind a proposal to tear down three buildings as part of a plan to demolish the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel. According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Cantrell said Monday she backed the proposal after consulting engineers who said the work is necessary to safely bring down the Hard Rock. The additional demolitions were floated by the Hard Rock Hotel's developers. Preservationists say they would further damage the historic nature of Canal Street.
RIVERBOAT TO LAND CASINO
Louisiana OK's 1st riverboat casino request to move to land
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has approved its first application to move a riverboat casino to land. The Gaming Control Board approved the application from the owners of a Lake Charles-area riverboat on Thursday. Eighteen months ago, the Louisiana legislature decided that state-regulated casinos outside New Orleans don't have to stay on the water. The Advocate reports that Eldorado Resorts plans a new $112.7 million casino between the parking lot and hotel for the Isle of Capri riverboat in Westlake. The new casino will be nearly triple the size of the riverboat.
WHOOPING CRANE SHOT
$6000 for tips in shooting of endangered whooping crane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever shot an endangered whooping crane more than a year ago. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reward Monday. The crane was found with a broken wing on Nov. 2, 2018, in Acadia Parish. It had to be euthanized. Four groups or agencies and one individual are offering $1,000 to $2,000 each. A total of $7,500 in rewards was offered in February but went unclaimed. A department spokesman says some of those donors were unable to continue their offers.
INSTRUMENTS STOLEN
Man accused of stealing high-school band instruments
MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of stealing two saxophones and a trombone from a high school in a New Orleans suburb. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Waylin Leon of Mandeville was arrested Monday on charges including burglary, theft, and criminal damage. The theft was discovered Dec. 13, when administrators found that the glass door to the band room at a Mandeville-area high school had been shattered and the three instruments had been taken. Authorities say surveillance video from the school and information from a pawn shop identified Leon.
CADDO COMMISSIONER CHARGED
More charges against parish government official
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Louisiana has brought more charges against a local government official who was re-elected in spite of an earlier indictment. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says the new indictment accuses 52-year-old Lynn Cawthorne of Shreveport of falsifying information given to the accountant who filled out his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns. The earlier indictment accuses him and his sister of stealing $536,000 from a program meant to provide children's meals during the summer. Cawthorne was reelected in October to the Caddo Parish Commission. Neither he nor his attorney responded immediately to requests for comment.
BALD EAGLE KILLED
Wildlife agents: 1 or 2 bald eagles killed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State wildlife agents believe at least one bald eagle, and possibly a second, may have been killed in northwest Louisiana. A spokesman for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement division said Tuesday that agents believe it happened in the Lake Claiborne area, though they don't think it was in the state park. Adam Einck says in an email to The Associated Press that because agents are still investigating he cannot give any details. Under federal law, a first offense of killing a bald eagle can bring up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
ODD-CROP DUSTER BLESSINGS
It's raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters. A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday says members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community. KATC-TV reports the Rev. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of the church loaded 100 gallons of holy water into the planes. The pilots sprayed the water onto the town and the nearby farms. Parishioners also bought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Barzare.
AP-US-CLOSED-FACTORY-PURCHASER-
London-based firm says it's buying Louisiana steel mill
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — A London-based group says it has been named the preferred buyer for a Louisiana steel mill that shut down abruptly in the fall, putting 376 people out of work. Liberty Steel Group says it offered $28 million cash for Bayou Steel Group, which announced the shutdown Sept. 30. Liberty says it plans to upgrade and modernize the mill in LaPlace and hopes to resume recycling in the second half of 2020 and steel making by 2021. The deal is expected to close on Jan. 31. Liberty Steel Group is part of the GFG Alliance, which is headquartered in London.