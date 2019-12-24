Fire fully engulfs wood-framed home in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - E. Wortham Road is back open after it was shut down as firefighters battled a house fire in the area on Christmas Eve.
Harrison County Fire Chief, Pat Sullivan, says 14 firefighters and seven units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue, Saucier, Woolmarket and CRTC responded to reports of a fire at 12: 30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a single-story wood-frame home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters fought against the fire for over an hour.
The home was destroyed, but there were no injuries. No one was home during the fire, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
