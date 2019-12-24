Families happy to have loved ones home for Christmas

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For many, welcoming a loved one or friend at the airport for Christmas is an emotional experience.
Lots of people shared hugs, smiles and tears Tuesday as families reunited on the Coast for Christmas Even.
One father was especially anxious to see his daughter for the first time since earlier this year since she’s been involved in military service.
"My daughter, Courtney Marie, is in the Navy, and she’s coming home for Christmas, and we’re so excited to have her,” said father, Courtney Laureys. “We haven’t seen her since the beginning of the year since she came from her last deployment. We’re very excited, her mom and me. We’ll have two of our three kids home, so we’re very happy.”
Nine flights were scheduled to arrive at the airport Tuesday. Travel experts say more than seven million people will be traveling by air during the holiday season.
