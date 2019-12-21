Beautiful Christmas Day

Patchy fog may develop by Christmas morning. It will be a cool lows in the low 50s. A few clouds will pass through on Christmas Day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We’ll stay mild on Thursday with highs near 70.A few showers may pass by on Friday, but it will stay mild with highs in the 60s. We’ll warm up into the 70s by Saturday ahead of our next cold front.
More showers are possible by Sunday as a front passes through the area. Highs will be around 70. We’ll drop into the low 60s by Monday.
