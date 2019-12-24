Baked goods a hot commodity before Christmas

“Baking, we have done 400 dozen cinnamon rolls, right at 200 dozen buttery rolls and 200 pies, and no telling on the petit-fours because those are our thing. And people order them by the dozens,” said Danielle White. “With brownies, I would venture to say the same, about 200 dozen if I had to guess. This is what we live for. This is our time of year. We don’t sleep. We work.”