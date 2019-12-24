Baked goods a hot commodity before Christmas

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Forget about last minute Christmas shopping. What about last minute baked goods?
Quality Bakery in Gulfport opened at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, and the owner says the line of people was already around the corner as customers showed up to pick up their goodies for Wednesday’s feast.
“Baking, we have done 400 dozen cinnamon rolls, right at 200 dozen buttery rolls and 200 pies, and no telling on the petit-fours because those are our thing. And people order them by the dozens,” said Danielle White. “With brownies, I would venture to say the same, about 200 dozen if I had to guess. This is what we live for. This is our time of year. We don’t sleep. We work.”
White said on Thanksgiving, they officially closed at 12 p.m., but she stayed until 3 p.m. to make sure everyone got their orders in. She says they hope to close at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve but will stay longer again if orders aren’t processed.
