Sweet Croatian treats a Christmas tradition for many on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a Croatian delicacy that signals the start of Christmas each year in Biloxi. Volunteers of the Slavonian Lodge in Biloxi worked tirelessly over the weekend making over 15,000 pusharatas.
The bite-sized nuggets of fried dough have chopped fruit and spices in them and are then coated in a sugary sweet icing, kind of like a doughnut or fritter.
“You just take all the dry ingredients and putting them together and then adding all the wet ingredients and mixing it all in to a paste,” said volunteer Kevin Wade.
But what are in the ingredients?
“There is raisins, pecans. Some of the wet ingredients are the fruit. The apples, oranges and lemons,” said Wade.
Frying perfect the dough balls until golden brown, however, is what makes them taste so good.
After they're pulled from the fryer they need to cool off.
“They’re cooling off. If you put them in the glaze too soon they will fall apart," said volunteer Sylvia Pickich. “So we wait for them to cool off and then they put them in the glaze. We dip them until they are all coated and fill up a tray.”
The now coated delicacies spend a few more minutes in front of the fans before reaching the last stage of the process.
“This is the last step after they have dried," said volunteer Wanda West. “We have to put them in their little cups and then we box them up for the ladies to come and pick them up.”
It’s a tradition that many South Mississippi residents look forward to each holiday season and is one of the Slavonian Lodge’s biggest fundraisers of the year, with the money going towards various things, including needs of the lodge and scholarships for children of the lodge’s members.
While hundreds across the coast eagerly await the finished product, some of the chefs just enjoy the camaraderie created by the cooking.
“It is fun every year, all getting together at nighttime and doing this," said volunteer Sue Ellen Raddish. “But of course eating them is very good.”
And it seems people on the Coast agree! The Lodge received so many orders that they had to create a wait list. Unfortunately for anyone who did not get their order in, there are no more pusharatas until next year. All 1,300 dozen of the delicious treats have been sold.
