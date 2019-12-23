The Pecan House going nuts while stirring up Christmas cheer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays just aren’t complete without pecans in the South.
The Pecan House in Gulfport is extending its hours to supply our favorite nut in every flavor for every taste.
The store has been going nuts since Thanksgiving. Jolene Johnson of Gulfport had to make a return trip.
“Because they ran out of pecans when we were here yesterday,” she said with a laugh. “So, we came back because we knew they got more in.”
The wait was worth it.
“Nice and hot and fresh,” said employee Sandy Dearman as she prepared more fried and salty pecans for bagging.
They are also stirring up the magic that comes with them.
“It just means the holidays, and you have these fresh pecans and all the different flavors,” Johnson said. “It’s just reminiscent of childhood. And every holiday, you always have pecans. It’s just nostalgic, and it puts you right in the mood.”
Johnson wants to spread the South’s nut of choice to relatives all over the country.
“I like to give things that they can’t get where they’re at,” she said. “So, they’re in Missouri or they’re in Illinois or Indiana and they can’t get these kinds of gifts. And I even sent to Idaho as well. During the holidays, I always send a little package back.”
Frequent customer Theresa Evans is picky about who gets the treats.
“People that I really, really like,” she said with a smile, “because they are great and they are beautiful gifts to give someone. No one can ever turn down pecans.”
Even if that’s not the case, buying the tasty morsels is never a mistake.
“No,” Evans added. “Because if you decide not to give it to them, you can always eat them yourself.”
She also likes the feeling when she walks into the store.
“It’s more of like a family feeling instead of just a business,” Evans said. “Oh, it makes you feel so warm, and kind, just old school feeling.”
Dearman is an Illinois native, but she’s lived on the Coast long enough to change her allegiance.
“I’m a Southerner pretty much now because I’d rather have pecans than walnuts," she said.
The store on Cowan Road is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and through the holiday, it will also be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
