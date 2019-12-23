Pass Christian woman collecting warm clothes for winter clothing drive

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian woman is collecting clothes to help those in need stay warm this winter.
Carmen Dedeaux is asking for donations as she hopes to grow her assortment of blankets, jackets and cold-weather accessories. Dedeaux plans to pass out the items at homeless camps and women’s shelters in January for her second clothing drive in honor of her late husband, Michael Dedeaux.
Dedeaux said they promised to help the less fortunate together before Michael was tragically killed in an accident in 2018. To carry on their mission, she held the first drive last year with the help of friends and community leaders.
She recalled the emotions she felt when distributing the donations for the first time.
“I started crying when they started going back because, I mean, they were really out there with barely anything on, and I was able to provide those blankets and coats," she said.
This year, Dedeaux said she is accepting all warm-weather clothing, especially gloves, hats and scarves.
Anyone who is interested in making a donation can contact Carmen Dedeaux at 228-342-0177. Below is a list of drop off locations:
- Pass Christian Library at 111 Hiern Ave.
- Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 9062 Kiln Delisle Road
- St Paul United Methodist Church at 322 Clark Ave.
- Mt. Zion Methodist Church at 6846 Kiln Delisle Road
