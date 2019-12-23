Man traveling home for the holidays in decked out car

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man traveling from North Carolina to Texas for the holidays is catching some attention along the way. Passing drivers are eyeing his decorated car.
It’s not every day you see a car decked out in holiday cheer. Behind the wheel is John Queen and his sidekick Rosie.
“You’ve got to get out there and have some Christmas spirit,” Queen said.
And that he does! Queen and a buddy at work started a competition to see who could decorate their car the best for the holidays. Spoiler, Queen won.
“It started as lights inside and then I just went crazy. Then he just ended up helping me decorate this car," he said. “It just kind of went over the top. Took a life of its own.”
Over the top but oh so jolly. From Santa hats to elf socks, bumper stickers and a snowman, and you can’t miss the white Christmas tree on top! Even the wheels are spray painted.
"This is a hurricane Christmas tree because apparently you can go 80 miles an hour and it still works!” Queen laughed.
He and his dog Rosie, who turns 13 in February, are headed to see family for the holidays.
“I grew up in Texas but now I live in North Carolina and I’m going to visit my parents in Texas," he said. "So I figured, it’s a two-day drive so might as well make it interesting.”
Interesting it is. Queen said he’s brought smiles to so many faces.
“I think three, four or five honks every mile," he said.
People are also spotting the hashtag on the side, reading #SantasVIC. Queen said he’s hoping people will snap photos of his car along the way and share it on social media using that hashtag.
He and Rosie travel to see Queen’s parents every year for the holidays but driving Santa’s VIC is a first.
