Harrah’s executive chef awarded for his service to the country and his community

When asked what his time in the Marines taught him, Jenkins replied with one word: commitment. “…as a Marine you stay committed to completing the job,” said Jenkins. “Since I joined the team in 1993, it has been the goal of this company to stay committed to serving our guests, community and associates. This company demonstrated its commitment for the world to see during Katrina here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And I am proud to have been part of this team for 26 years and counting.”