Harrah’s executive chef awarded for his service to the country and his community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrah’s Casino employee and military veteran recently earned a national award for going doing what he says comes naturally.
Harrah’s executive chef and Gulfport native Jeffery Jenkins loves to turn up the heat when he is in the kitchen. But recently, his service to the nation and the community was recognized as he earned the Caesar’s Entertainment Veteran of the Quarter Award.
He has been a part of Harrah’s - and what was then Grand Casino Biloxi - for 26 years. He says whether it was in the US Marines, working at Harrah’s or in the community, he and his family always answer the call to service.
“My family has a rich history of serving in the community,” Jenkins said. “Jimmie Jenkins was my uncle. A couple of months ago, we dedicated the basketball court to him at Gaston Point.”
Jenkins is also a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He says even back during Desert Storm, the call to service was always on the menu, even to Iraqi POW’s.
"They didn't know when they had their last meal,” Jenkins added. “There were a couple of guys who had surrendered, hadn't eaten in three or four weeks, so they were really thin. It was quite humbling to see that."
Now, Jenkins serves those who dine at Harrah’s with the same call to service he had in the military and in the community.
"The first time I met him he comes across as a stereotypical Marine but working with him for six years and peeling back the layers, you see he’s very generous, and after talking to him, he’s very humble,” said Shay Smith, Harrah’s advertising and communications manager.
Jenkins was awarded the distinction by SALUTE. SALUTE is one of seven Business Impact Groups (BIGs) within Caesars Entertainment, which serves to unite veteran team members, their supporters and senior leaders within Caesars Entertainment. Collectively, SALUTE is represented by individuals who demonstrate the core values of duty, honor and selfless service, and who work together to honor veterans and coordinate community activities.
“Jeff does not wait for an opportunity to give back, he is very proactive,” said Jonathan Jones, general manager for Harrah’s Gulf Coast. “Where he sees a need, he takes action. As a leader at our resort and casino, and as a leader in our community, we are proud that he received this well-deserved recognition.”
Annually, Jenkins organizes a haircut drive for underprivileged youth in the community so that every child can begin the new school year with confidence. In addition, the executive chef organizes dozens of hot meal drives for his neighbors in need, and was most recently named Volunteer of the Year by The Pink Lotus Project - Gulf Coast Chapter; an organization dedicated providing programs and services for women of all ages to empower them to build and sustain healthy relationships and communities.
When asked what his time in the Marines taught him, Jenkins replied with one word: commitment. “…as a Marine you stay committed to completing the job,” said Jenkins. “Since I joined the team in 1993, it has been the goal of this company to stay committed to serving our guests, community and associates. This company demonstrated its commitment for the world to see during Katrina here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And I am proud to have been part of this team for 26 years and counting.”
