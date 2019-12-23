Gift cards instead of citations cheer up Jackson County motorists

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Usually when drivers see blue lights behind them and are getting pulled over by law enforcement, most people think they are getting a traffic citation.
But that wasn’t the case Monday in Pascagoula, as the police department and a local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post gave out Christmas cheer citations for the fourth year in a row.
“We’ll be riding along with an officer, and that officer will conduct a pullover at our request, looking for veterans or a person with a car full of children or even someone who looks like they’re having a stressed out day and could use a little extra holiday cheer,” said Dave Pettys, VFW Post 3373 commander. “Each year that we’ve done this, we’ve at least come across one veteran who’s absolutely broken down with happy tears that they were able to receive this gift.”
Between Pascagoula and Gautier, the VFW gave out more than $1,200 in gift cards.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.