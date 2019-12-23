Damaged Carnival Glory remains in New Orleans; departure time uncertain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Crews for the Carnival Glory continue repair work Monday to fix a hole after colliding with another cruise ship last Friday.
the ship was set to leave the Port of New Orleans at midnight, but it is still docked.
Despite the massive gash in the back of the ship, passengers boarded the ship Sunday with a changed iteniary.
The ocean liner collided into another Carnival cruise ship already docked at port in Cozumel, Mexico Friday.
Carnival representatives say six guests with minor injuries showed up to the ship’s medical center for evaluation.
Crews spent Sunday working to fix the massive hole in the side of the ship.
Carnival sent an email to passengers with a new itinerary announcing the first stop in Cozumel would be moved from Tuesday to Friday.
