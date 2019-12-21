Cloudy and cool tonight. Warm Christmas Eve.

The rest of tonight will be cloudy and cool. We’ll drop into the low 50s and upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Some sunshine is expected in the morning, with a beautiful afternoon! Christmas Eve will be warm with highs near 70.
It will be a cool morning on Christmas with lows in the low to mid 50s. A few clouds will pass through on Christmas with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll stay mild on Thursday with highs near 70.
A few showers may pass by on Friday, but it will stay mild with highs in the 60s. We may warm up into the 70s by Saturday ahead of our next cold front. More showers are possible by Sunday as a front passes through the area. Highs will be around 70.
