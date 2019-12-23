Cloudy & cool Monday, isolated showers

After a few isolated areas of showers early in the morning, we try and dry out through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will be becoming clearer Monday night but still on the chilly side with dry conditions expected. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our weather looks nice and dry for Christmas Eve Tuesday and Christmas Day Wednesday thanks to a high pressure system across much of the eastern U.S. Temperatures will be running a bit mild for late December with afternoons in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances may increase around Friday into the weekend as cold front approaches the area from the west.