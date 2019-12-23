Churchgoers share wishes for upcoming holiday, new year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of First Missionary Baptist Church embraced celebration with Christmas just days away.
On Sunday morning, the men’s choir performed classic hymns of praise to ring in the holiday.
“We celebrate this month all month long for the gift of giving, amen," said the Rev. Guy Wells from the pulpit.
Churchgoers shared their prayers and wishes for the holidays.
“That everyone will be blessed throughout this holiday season and realize that we’re celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said Jeanne Hall.
Those listening from the pews prayed for their neighbors’ wellness as they head into the new year.
“I just kind of wish everyone just be kind to one another and everyone just has health and prosperity," Kevin Daniels said.
“You all have something that you’re thankful for, amen. We’ve also had a lot of problems amen," Wells said.
People took time to note how for many, the holidays can also be a time for grieving.
“I just wish everyone that has had a loss in their family are full of wellness, wholeness,” said member Tommy Walker. "If there is a need to get additional counseling, I wish that everybody could just go seek that.”
Church member Betty Atencio said as everyone works through their own issues and differences, they should practice patience.
“Just try to listen more. We have two ears to be able to listen, and we also can listen with our hearts,” she said.
