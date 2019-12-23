Carnival ship Glory loading up passengers after repairs today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Carnival ship Glory returned to New Orleans earlier today after colliding with another cruise ship Friday while trying to dock in Cozumel.
But the ship won’t be in port for long. Despite the gash in the back, it is loading up new passengers and will leave in a couple of hours for a new seven-day cruise.
Michelle Morring was aboard the ship at the time of the incident.
“It was a nightmare,” Morring said.
What was supposed to be an exciting first for the Morring family became anything but after the Carnival Glory returned to New Orleans. Now, they’re just relieved to be back on dry land.
“There were things that were out of their control. The weather, the waves of the sea, but there were other things that were within their control," Morring said. "Once an accident occurred, it was made light of.”
Days after the accident, Michelle Morring says she revisited the spot where the accident happened. Her family had been eating breakfast that morning and the still fresh emotional trauma came rushing back.
“And when it all happened and all the chairs came back and blocked him in it brought tears. It made me emotional to see him, where he was in that spot and to think about how he looked at me in total fear," Morring said.
While there’s no official word on if refunds will be issued, the Morring’s say the lack of culpability and protocol after the incident has made this their first and last cruise.
“He offered us a 25 percent discount on our next cruise and we just hung up,” Morring said. "I’m not going on another cruise.”
Chad Alexander leaves on Carnival Glory today.
"My heart sank,” Alexander said. “We were coming into New Orleans when we realized that the ships had been wrecked and immediately called Carnival to see what was going to happen.”
Alexander is leaving today on the same ship the Morring family just got off of and says when he first saw the news he was sure that wouldn’t be the case.
“It took me about 30 minutes to get someone on the phone and they said yes it was involved in an accident, that it was going to be on time and nothing is going to change," Alexander said. "So that was where my frustration first started.”
An email was sent to passengers from carnival cruise lines details with the new itinerary announcing that the ship will now be leaving at midnight and the first stop at Cozumel is moved from Tuesday to Friday.
Alexander says there has been no indication of whether or not any of their money will be refunded and this once anticipated Christmas cruise is now replaced with anxiety.
“They’re not sure of anything and so we’re supposed to get on this ship for 7 days, which has now become six days and so we don’t really know," Morring said. “Personally cannot believe that they’re loading that ship right now with new passengers with a hole in the ship.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.