Shepherd of the Gulf making Christmas brighter for those in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After nine years, Shepherd of the Gulf continues its annual tradition of providing Christmas for the homeless.
After Thanksgiving, the group started receiving early donations, and on Saturday, more donations were dropped off, already packaged and wrapped to distribute to different campsites.
Cars were filled to the top with gifts for those in need.
“The community all get together, and we get a special gift for a homeless person and/or their pet. It makes you feel humble and it makes you feel good,” said Lynda Favre, director of Shepherd of the Gulf Coast. “I experienced it firsthand and I knew what it was like, and to have someone give me something back when I didn’t have anything meant a whole lot.”
