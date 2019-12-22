Saints storm back to beat Titans, 38-28

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints trailed by 14 points early in their matchup with the Titans, but the Black and Gold stormed back to outscore Tennessee 38-14 to the end game. New Orleans’ victory, 38-28, improved their record to 12-3 on the season.
Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison’s single-season reception record of 143 in the fourth quarter. Thomas hauled in 12 passes against the Titans, to total 145 on the season. Drew Brees’s favorite target racked up 136 yards on the day. His final catch of the day, a 1-yard TD reception.
Brees went 27-38 passing, 279 yards, 3 TD passes. That moves No. 9′s career TD pass total to 544.
Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara both found the end zone twice on the afternoon. Cook hauled in the catch of the day on this 16-yard TD grab.
Kamara ended his touchdown drought in the third quarter in Nashville. Kamara’s 40-yard touchdown run was his first score since Week 3 against the Seahawks. It also gave the Saints their first lead of the game,. 17-14. His 1-yard TD run, No. 2 of the day, extended the Saints lead over the Titans, 24-14.
Nine penalties for 65 yards hampered the Saints from gaining much momentum in the first half at Tennessee, but late in the second quarter, New Orleans cut their deficit to four courtesy of a Brees-to-Jared Cook 61 -yard touchdown.
The Titans scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. Ryan Tannehill to Jonnu Smith for a 41-yard touchdown, and A.J. Brown’s 49-yard touchdown run staked Tennessee to a 14-0 advantage.
