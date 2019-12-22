North Wins Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thirteen coast stars made their way into Milner Stadium on Saturday for the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game, as the North team won 28-7 on a rainy afternoon.
Cameron Thomas (Picayune), Elijah Jenkins (Picayune), Timothy Mickle (Picayune), Anthony Petty (Stone), Zach Bond (Stone), Drake Thornton (Gautier), Jordan Irving (Gautier), Zach Jones (East Central), Reginald Barnes (Pascagoula), Christian Sapp (Hancock), Tommie Johnson (Gulfport), Deshun Shields (Gulfport), and Corbin McGinn (D’Iberville) wore the red jerseys to represent the South team.
