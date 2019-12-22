NAACP Youth Council Christmas party gifts include life lessons

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi NAACP Youth Council Christmas Party provided a celebration that may be the only one for many kids this holiday, but just as important is the lesson that goes with it and the special person who teaches it by example.
Sheila McIntyre has seven children and 13 grandchildren. So, what’s another 20 or so?
“The kids love me. They come spend the night with me,” she said. “I don’t think it’s hardly ever during the week that I don't see them. They are always calling me. They're always being around me."
It’s for good reason; she cares.
“I try to always give back to my community and to help the kids because I want them to know that we do love them and we do want to give them something for Christmas from the NAACP," she said.
This is the second year McIntyre has coordinated the event. Last year, the organization gave the children bicycles.
It’s not as big this year, but that doesn’t seem to matter, and that’s what keeps her going.
“They appreciated what they got,” she said. “And that’s what made me so happy to continue to do more stuff for them. Because they took care of what they had, what the people had given them. They took care of it.”
For the youth, there’s something even more special that gift bag represents.
Taliyah Handford is secretary of the youth council.
“We all know that Christmas isn’t just about the presents or the gifts and stuff,” she said. “It’s about love, your friends and your family.”
She said what they do have, they cherish.
“Some kids out here in the world, they don’t have bikes and all this food and good clothes we have,” she said. “We’ve got the bikes and we’ve got clothes. We are grateful.”
The gift bag items and the food were provided by several churches, Travis Construction Company and Chicken Salad Chick.
