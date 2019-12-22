High school students donate truckload of toys to dozens of kids

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of students gave back this holiday season, donating a truckload of gifts to more than 50 kids early Saturday morning, all helping to make their Christmas morning extra joyful.
Daisy McCarroll heads the Biloxi High School Campus Security Council and believes the holidays are about lending a helping hand to your neighbor.
“I just love being involved with the community and, being Christmas, I love just giving, and this is a good way for my kids to experience the joy of giving and also giving back to their kids, the kids they go to school with," McCarroll said.
The students gave up part of their Christmas vacation to distribute gifts to 13 homes.
