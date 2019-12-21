Wet weather not putting a damper on holiday travel plans

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A little bit of rain Saturday afternoon didn’t put a damper on holiday travel plans for some drivers.
Thousands will travel through Mississippi this weekend, and quite a few will make pit stops at rest stops. They’re bundled up, carrying umbrellas and running inside to get away from the rain.
Despite the weather hassle, they’re gassing up and heading out.
“Well, I don’t like traveling in the rain. You think Christmas time would be sunny and warm,” said Rodney Beech, traveling from Perkinston to Pensacola, Florida.
“It was worse yesterday when we actually left because we stopped in Louisiana and just spent the night. I got two kids in the car,” added Lisha Wessesley, traveling from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Palatka, Florida.
AAA reports more than 115 million people will travel this holiday season.
