Towson, Tulane meet in Washington

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 52 percent of Towson's scoring this season. For Tulane, Teshaun Hightower, K.J. Lawson and Christion Thompson have scored 60 percent of the team's points this season, including 72 percent of all Green Wave points over their last five.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.