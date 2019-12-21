Sensory-Safe Polar Express stops in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sensory-Safe Polar Express made its way through Gulfport Friday evening. Gulf Coast Education Solutions on Dedeaux Road created the whole event with the goal of providing an activity that all kids could enjoy.
“It is not just for children with sensory issues. It is just a fun way for anyone to watch a movie," said Gulf Coast Education Solutions owner Angel Jones. “We want people to be aware that we are here, that we are a community resource, that we are trying to provide activities for all kids to be able to come and have fun, even with kids with sensory issues, and that our goal is to provide activities for children. Just to get them out of the house and let them experience things to the best of their ability.”
Children with sensory issues often can’t attend a movie in the theater. The sound, large crowds and experience as a whole can sometimes overload their senses. To make the kids feel more comfortable, the group lowered the volume, had flexible seating and plenty of space to move around.
The Sensory-Safe Polar Express Experience returns Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 and include snacks and a craft to take home.
