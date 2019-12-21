Ocean Springs Introduces Blake Pennock As New Head Coach

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - After a successful lone season in Pass Christian, Blake Pennock is taking his talents across the coast to become the head man of the Ocean Springs Greyhounds football team.
“We’re going be ready to get to work and it’s going to be unbelievable,” Pennock told WLOX. “The opportunity that we have here at Ocean Springs is unique. It’s a great place to live, it’s an unbelievable school district as far as academics, it is incredibly prideful, and we have an opportunity here with a team that has had success, but is still hungry to keep climbing.”
