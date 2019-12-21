Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TORNADO CLEANUP
Volunteers needed to help remove Mississippi tornado debris
GUNTOWN, Miss. (AP) — Volunteers are needed to help clean up a Mississippi city hit by tornadoes this week. An EF-2 tornado swept through Guntown, in Lee County, causing major damage to the Guntown Hills subdivision. According to preliminary results from the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado was also nearby. The Guntown Hills subdivision sustained severe damage but no major injuries were reported. WTVA-TV reports state Sen. Chad McMahan said volunteers are needed to help pick up debris on Friday and Saturday. Those looking to help should come with boots and work gloves.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Insanity defense not expected for man charged in 8 killings
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is unlikely to use an insanity defense when he goes on trial. That's what one of his attorneys has told a judge. Willie Cory Godbolt is scheduled for trial starting Feb. 10. He sat silently in court Wednesday during a hearing on the status of his case. An assistant district attorney says prosecutors haven't received results of Godbolt's psychological exam. Judge David Strong asked defense attorney Allison Steiner about Godbolt's mental competency. Steiner says she doesn't anticipate an insanity defense. A sheriff's deputy was among those killed. Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.
WINDOW BREAKING-ARREST
Sheriff: Man committed crime so he could be housed in jail
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county sheriff says a man suspected to be homeless intentionally broke windows so he could spend the night in jail to shelter from the cold. The Adams County sheriff says the man smashed glass at the courthouse and sheriff’s office in Natchez early Thursday morning. Patten didn't publicly identify the suspect, but said he walked into the office and asked if he could sleep in the jail due to the weather conditions. Deputies told the man that wasn't allowed for liability reasons. He's accused of then busting out the buildings' windows with his elbow and a table. The man was arrested and taken into custody.
DERAILED CHRISTMAS TRAIN
Packed 'Train to Christmas Town' derails in Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A “Train to Christmas Town” packed with more than 200 passengers has derailed in Mississippi. The Panola County sheriff says no one was injured during the Thursday night derailment just south of Batesville. WREG-TV reports a school bus ferried the passengers back to their parked cars. Some passengers said they passed the time waiting for the ride by singing Christmas carols. The train is a holiday-themed ride that takes passengers to see Santa Claus in “Christmas Town.” The cause of the derailment is unclear. The sheriff's office says the train wasn't moving fast when it was knocked off course.
JERRY LEE LEWIS-MARKER
Jerry Lee Lewis gets Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
NESBIT, Miss. (AP) — Singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis has been given a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker. News outlets report the 84-year-old's marker was unveiled Thursday at his ranch in Nesbit. The event was attended by Gov. Phil Bryant, Grammy-winning singer Marty Stuart and local officials. Lewis was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, in 1935. He later moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to live with a cousin and began establishing himself as a musician in 1956. He secretly married that cousin's 13-year-old daughter the next year. The news of his third marriage would become public during a tour in 1958 and his career took a nosedive.
MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD LEADER
Gov.-elect keeping leader of the Mississippi National Guard
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The current leader of the Mississippi National Guard is keeping that job after the new governor takes office. Maj. Gen. Janson “Durr”Boyles has been adjutant general since September 2016. He was chosen by current Gov. Phil Bryant. The governor-elect, Republican Tate Reeves, will be inaugurated in January. He says Thursday that he's choosing Boyles to remain as the military leader. After Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Boyles led the National Guard's engineering response in Mississippi. He later served overseas during deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo.