Humane Society cats receive 200+ Christmas gifts in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Fixin’ the Coast brought a donation of more than 200 cat toys to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
On Saturday morning, volunteers stopped by the Gulfport shelter to present their gifts. They stopped by each cage and greeted the cats with big smiles.
“It gives them something to entertain themselves with, and I love watching kitties with toys," said Cindy Arcenaux with Fixin’ the Coast.
The cats became more lively after receiving the presents. Many responded by rolling and jumping around with the toys. Bianca Janik with HSSM said it’s a refreshing moment of fun during a time of year when shelters can be overcrowded.
“Cats deserve just as much fun while they’re in their stay here. We’re so excited to pass out these toys today," she said.
Fixin’ the Coast works year-round to neuter and spay cats in South Mississippi.
“It’s so important to get these cats spayed and neutered, especially when they’re free-roaming because that creates overpopulation and in turn, overpopulation in the shelter as well," Janik said. “It’s just a great opportunity for us to get together as one coast and get these animals into loving homes.”
