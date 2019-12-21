Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — College football’s early signing period closed with several top-100 prospects still officially uncommitted. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re undecided. Composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247SportsNine has nine of the nation’s top 100 prospects officially uncommitted with the majority of them plan to announce their college decisions over the next two weeks. Clemson closes the early signing period ranked atop the team recruiting rankings after landing seven of the nation’s top 29 prospects. Alabama is close second. Clemson and Alabama are followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell made a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining, and the struggling Golden State Warriors won after blowing a 20-point lead, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 106-102 on Friday night in a matchup of the two worst teams in the West. Russell finished with 25 points and seven assists as the Warriors (6-24) snapped a five-game losing streak with their second win over the Pelicans (7-23) this season.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 20 Appalachian State seeks its 19th victory in 20 games when it meets UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. The game on Saturday night marks the debut of Shawn Clark as Appalachian State head football coach. Clark took over after Eliah Drinkwitz left for Missouri. Victories over North Carolina and South Carolina gave Appalachian State wins over two major conference teams. Only a loss to Georgia Southern kept the Mountaineers out of a New Year's Day bowl. UAB's program was briefly disbanded earlier this decade. But the Blazers are in their third straight bowl since resuming play in 2017.
UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas State and Florida International are set to meet in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Red Wolves have won four of their last five football games, while Butch Davis's FIU team is trying to secure a winning record. Arkansas State is led by All-America wide receiver Omar Bayless. Quarterback James Morgan leads FIU's offense. It's the Red Wolves' ninth straight bowl appearance and the third in a row for FIU. Davis joins Alabama's Nick Saban as the only active FBS coach to take three different teams to three consecutive bowl games.
UNDATED (AP) — Alcorn State is hoping the third time is the charm when it meets North Caolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl. The Braves have twice previously reached the championship game for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and each time came up short against the Aggies. A&T won a nail-biter, 24-22, last season. The Braves will count on quarterback Felix Harper to have a big day. He's thrown for 30 touchdowns this season with just eight interceptions. The Aggies will look to running back Jah-Maine Martin. He's got 21 touchdown runs and nine of them have covered 50 yards or more