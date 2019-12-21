Few showers today. Warmer by Christmas

A few showers will pass by this morning, but our rain chances will be lower this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at 10-20 MPH from the north. A few more showers will arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures will be near 50.
Most of the rain will be gone by Monday afternoon. We’ll stay cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
We’ll be much drier and warmer for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
