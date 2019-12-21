Cool, wet, and breezy for the weekend

Showers will continue on and off through the rest of Saturday. Winds will be picking up from the northeast around 10-20 MPH this afternoon. With a cool wind and the rain, we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s.
More showers are expected late tonight into Sunday morning. We may see some heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the low 50s.
By Sunday afternoon, we may have a break in the rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at 15-25 MPH from the north. A few more showers will last into Monday morning, but the afternoon looks dry. Highs will recover into the low 60s.
We’ll be much drier and warmer for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.