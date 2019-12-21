Community pays off school lunch debt in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Facebook group in Long Beach is sharing the holiday spirit by paying off outstanding student lunch debt at every school in the district.
Students at Reeves Elementary School were feeling extra jolly on Friday with a half-day of school giving them a jump start on the holiday break.
Cafeteria workers were all smiles too because they know a secret: the outstanding lunch bills are paid off.
Cafeteria manager Mickie Gammill said such generosity helps her make sure every child gets a good lunch every day.
“I don’t want any of the students here to go without food. So, when they get to the cashier and they don’t have the money to pay for their food, we go ahead and let them go through the line and eat a hot meal,” she said.
A school lunch costs $2.75 each day and can easily add up over the school year.
Community members began collecting donations through a PayPal account, and once word hit the Residents of Long Beach Facebook page, people began visiting schools to pay off the lunch accounts.
Principal Rhonda Powell said that the effort makes this Christmas a little extra special.
“We are very grateful and thankful for whoever has done this. This is such a great gift to receive this time a year,” Powel said.
The Facebook group will roll the lunch fund into the new year making sure accounts are paid through the end of the 2020 school year.
The outstanding lunch debt at all five schools in the Long Beach district has been paid in full thanks to their generosity.
