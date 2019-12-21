Cold rain and breezy this weekend, near 70° by Christmas

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking a strong upper-level area of low pressure moving out the Southern Plains. This strong upper-level low is expected to dive south into Louisiana over the weekend and help aid in the formation of a surface low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico.
The track of the surface low pressure system in the Gulf will determine the impacts along the coast. Model trends keep the low pressure south and east of South Mississippi. This will keep the threat of severe weather over open waters. This will also keep us under cooler air.
South Mississippi will likely stay on the cold side of this system, resulting in off and on rounds of rain, possibly heavy at times.
The highest rainfall totals are expected to stay just offshore and to our east into Alabama and Florida. However, a shift north and west with this system could result in higher rainfall totals and a higher chance for severe storms.
Temperatures over the weekend are expected to stay cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. Breezy north winds may develop on the back side of this low pressure system 15-25 mph. Higher winds are expected over the water.
The good news is that this system is expected to clear out by Monday afternoon, resulting and warm and dry conditions going into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
