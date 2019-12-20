WATCH: Carnival cruise ships collide while in Cozumel port

COZUMEL, Mexico (WLOX) - Reports and video began coming in Friday morning that Carnival’s Glory cruise ship was in a collision with another ship.
Video from multiple angles and witnesses show the Glory colliding with the Carnival Legend while trying to navigate a Cozumel port.
The Glory sustained extensive damage to the starboard side of the stern, according to reports. The ship narrowly missed crashing into the Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas.
The Glory left out of New Orleans on Dec. 15, on a seven-day cruise to the Western Caribbean, which includes stops in Montego Bay, George Town, and Cozumel. It was set to return to New Orleans on Dec. 22.
Carnival released a statement that there was one reported minor injury of a guest on Carnival Glory that occurred when a group of people were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. The itineraries of both ships were not affected, they said.
“Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend, which was already alongside,” said a spokesperson in the statement. “We are assessing the damage, but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”
The Glory frequently cruises out of New Orleans to the Caribbean. The ship is currently on a seven-day cruise to the Western Caribbean, which includes a stop in port at Cozumel, where the crash happened.
