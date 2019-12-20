Teenager battling brain tumor uses music to cope and inspire others

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Music brings joy to the soul, and a Long Beach teenager is not only using music to give joy to others but to also help him through the fight of his life.
15-year-old Sullivan Wilson, or “Sully” as he’s known on stage, finds happiness by bringing a smile to the faces of an older generation with his musical selections from artists like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.
“It just takes them back which is what I love,” Wilson said.
Before he was singing to groups like at the Seashore Highlands Methodist Home in Gulfport, Sullivan spent most of his time playing video games. It was actually from a video game he discovered his love of the throwback style of music.
“The game I was playing was set in Las Vegas, and it played Sinatra and Dean Martin and I said I really like those songs, so I started singing them," he said.
Along with entertaining others, Sullivan also uses his voice to cope with the challenges of life.
“It’s an escape, really. At 3 in the morning, I’ll start singing or if I feel bad I’ll start singing," he said.
The high school sophomore has plenty of reasons to want an escape. Although you would never know it while he’s singing, just over a year ago he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
“It was very surprising,” Wilson said.
In January Wilson could be scheduled for surgery to remove the tumor. Although he knows a difficult time lies ahead, he will stay motivated to get through it with the hope of performing again.
“The hospital that I’m going to be going to is in New Orleans, so maybe I’ll bring my suit along and after the recovery, I’ll just go out onto the street and sing,” Wilson said. “That would be amazing to get all of the emotion packed into me in the hospital and just let it out with singing. Will be absolutely fantastic.”
Through his songs, Wilson is happy to serve as an inspiration to others.
“Don’t give up, you’ll get through all your problems, just find whatever you love and do it to the max, that’s what I’ve been doing," he said.
If you want to see Sully for yourself, he’ll be performing at Parrish’s Lounge in Long Beach on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. or keep up with him on his Facebook fan page.
To help with his medical expenses, a benefit has been set up in Sullivan Wilson’s name at Hancock Whitney Bank
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.