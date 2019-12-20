Pineville Elementary students perform in annual Christmas program

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Pineville Elementary School are in the holiday spirit.
Friday morning, students from all grades performed in the school’s annual Christmas program. The theme was “Christmas Around the World.”
Students performed some holiday classics while sharing facts about Christmas traditions in other cultures and countries.
“It’s so good for children, for the community to learn about different cultures, different countries, how everyone celebrates. You know, Christmas is a very special time of year," said Geneis Page, assistant teacher and director of the program. “I think it’s great to see what other cultures do, and to see how they celebrate the season. So I thought that was great for the kids. Very educational too.”
This is the second year for the program.
“I think it’s just great to expose children to music, especially it’s so beneficial for kids to be involved musically," said Page. “It does so much, even educationally. And so that was a great opportunity for me to introduce them, for a lot of them, who don’t get a chance to sing in an opportunity like this. I really looked forward to that. So I think that was very important for them.”
Students prepared since September for Friday’s program.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.