Biloxi woman killed in pedestrian accident on Lemoyne Blvd. identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi women has been identified after she was hit by a truck and killed Thursday evening.
Heather Michelle Blair, 31, died after being struck by a Toyota Tundra just before 6 p.m., said authorities.
The man driving the truck told deputies he was driving east on Lemoyne Boulevard in the right lane. When he merged into the left lane to pass a car in front of him, he accidentally struck Blair.
According to authorities, Blair was standing in the center of an unlit part of Lemoyne Boulevard and was wearing black clothing. No charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident. The evidence will be presented to a grand jury, who will then decide if there is enough evidence to indict the driver on a criminal charge.
