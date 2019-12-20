Pascagoula Police Department sets up holiday DUI checkpoints

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday begins holiday season DUI checkpoints in Pascagoula. Officers are stationed throughout the city to catch drunk drivers.
“We have a lot of people that’s off from work, going to be out doing some drinking," said Sgt. Travis Dunsford with the Pascagoula Police Department. “We’re starting today, and we will continue to do this all the way through the new year.”
Officers with the Pascagoula Police Department are ready to snag drunk drivers. DUI checkpoints are now up throughout the city. Dunsford has been a traffic officer for 15 years. He’s handled his fair share of checkpoints.
“Typically we’ll find more license and insurance violations, but we’re not really concentrating on that. So the main thing that we’re concentrating on is DUIs, and we do see quite a few of them. That and narcotics, we will find quite a bit of narcotics," Dunsford said.
First thing Friday morning, the department posted a picture to its Facebook page that read, “He sees when you’ve been drinking. He knows when you’re .08.” Anything over .08, and you’re driving under the influence.
“We more or less have a zero-tolerance when we do this, and so if we are finding you and you’re drunk, you’re going to jail," Dunsford added.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that at a .08 alcohol level, your balance, speech, reaction time and hearing become poor. Your judgment, self-control, reasoning and memory are also impaired. During the 2018 holiday season, the NHTSA reports 285 drunk driving-related fatalities.
“People tolerate alcohol differently," Dunsford said. ".08 is the limit. If we catch you at .08, you’re going to jail.”
The best thing to do is to plan ahead. Coordinate a ride to and from your party if you know alcohol will be involved.
The Pascagoula Police Department is bringing in extra officers to cover the checkpoints, so they aren’t taking patrols off the streets.
