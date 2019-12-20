Michigan girl with Coast connection brings Christmas cheer to service members

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Active duty service members on the Coast are getting a little extra special Christmas treat from a 10-year-old girl.
Sawyer Hendrickson is out to break her record.
“Because last year, we had 6,000,” she said. “So, I thought we'd add another 5,000. So, I somehow came up with 10,000.”
Her stockings this year were delivered at the Naval Construction Battalion Center’s first Christmas picnic.
The 10,000th recipient and winner of the biggest stocking: Mac Key of California, who was made to feel welcomed and appreciated
“She’s super sweet,” he said. “And, I love her vibe. Positive energy. It’s a great, like, environment over here. Like home away from home.”
Sawyer started her nonprofit Miss Sawyer’s Kids With A Cause when her brother joined the Marine Corps.
“My older brother, Kylar, joined the Marine Corps when I was 6 and a half. And then we started sending to his platoon and people at his base, and then it turned into thousands and thousands of stockings," she said.
Those stockings are sent all over the world and hand-delivered by Sawyer herself.
“It’s just really cool to see their first reaction to the stockings that they just have received,” Sawyer said.
Her grandmother and Gulfport resident Nancy Mustaikis made and helped stuff 600 stockings for Sawyer’s stop on the Coast.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” she said. “She’s a beautiful little girl. The only way I can describe her is she has an old soul. This is what she really wants to do, and she is just all for the military.”
Her involvement is not just in the stocking project. She does 150 events a year with veterans to address suicide and homelessness.
“I’m very proud of her,” said her mother Heather Hendrickson. “She’s very, very involved in every aspect of this project as she is in all of her projects.”
Stockings will be distributed at Keesler Air Force Base and to the Coast Guard, which will bring the total number of stockings given out to 10,221.
