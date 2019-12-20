Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles will remain Adjutant General of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor-elect Tate Reeves is turning his attention to who’s leading state agencies and determining who may be willing to stay in those leadership positions.
He was joined by Adjutant General of Mississippi Janson D. Boyles at the War Memorial Building Thursday afternoon. Boyles is accepting Reeves’ offer to remain in the role leading the state’s National Guard. Reeves says he can think of no one better to lead our state’s military and oversee the response to any disaster or emergency that threatens our safety or freedoms.
“It is a job a passion for me," said Major General Boyles. "I’ve been in the National Guard for 38 years. What truly makes it enjoyable are these remarkable men and women who surround me. There’s something to be said about these young men and women who are signing up to join the military knowing that they’re going somewhere: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria.”
Boyles served in the Guard during Katrina where he managed the engineer response as a Deputy Commander. He was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and Kosovo in 2012.
