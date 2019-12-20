Jackson County families grateful for Santa Wears a Badge program

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County program reaches out to families that may be overlooked by other programs at Christmas thanks to one woman who does all she can to help make Christmas special.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office program is called Santa Wears a Badge. Coordinator Connie Bosarge works at the Jackson County Adult Detention and has seen that children whose parents are in custody also deserve help.
“Because it’s not the kids’ fault that their parents aren’t there, and then just some of the stories that they say it makes you feel good that you’re helping them, but then you hear some of the stories and it just breaks your heart," Bosarge said.
Bosarge received help from similar programs and was inspired to help others in her situation. That’s when she started Santa Wears a Badge.
“So I knew how it felt on the other side with trying to get help, and when I started working and didn’t qualify, that really... I knew there was a need out there, so when I was able to do something, I went out, went ahead and started it,” she said.
Santa Wears a Badge has helped hundreds of families, and they are all very grateful.
“Miss Connie and her little angels, or Elves, whichever you prefer to call them, they have helped to supply our need, and I am forever grateful to them,” said recipient Melissa Orton.
All this started back in 2014 with only three coworkers, and within the first year up to 100 families were able to have a happier Christmas thanks to Santa Wears a Badge.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.