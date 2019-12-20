Home for the Holidays: MHP set to kick off Christmas travel enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off the 2019 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period with the annual safety awareness initiative titled “Home for the Holidays.”
The initiative, designed to ensure safe travel for motorists during the busy holiday season, will run through the end of the year.
The 2019 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period begins Monday, December 23, at 12:01 a.m. and will end Wednesday, December 25, at midnight.
All available troopers will be utilized on all state, federal, and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints will also be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.
MHP investigated 203 crashes with two deaths during the 2018 Christmas enforcement period. The 2019 MHP Thanksgiving period was deadly across the state, with 10 fatalities.
MHP is reminding motorists that if alcohol is included in celebrations, it’s best to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation.
