Eric Collins Introduced As East Central Head Coach

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eric Collins was introduced Friday as the new head man of the Hornets. Collins has almost 40 years of coaching experience, including head coaching stops at D’Iberville, Pearl River Central and most recently Bay High. Despite having a few decades of experience at a number of different schools and levels, he says his new role at East Central is exciting, and will end up being a little different.
“I’m completely overwhelmed,” he told WLOX. “How awesome was it when I walked through the door with the cheerleaders and the dance team there and the gym being packed? I’m overwhelmed, but just super excited.”
He also added that he has no further plans other than what is right in front of him
“This is my last stop," he said. "I will retire a Hornet.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.