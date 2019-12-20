Driver’s license wait times have tripled since 2017, per PEER report

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s taking you three times as long to renew a driver’s license in Mississippi. Add that to already long wait times and you’ve got frustrated citizens. Those numbers are coming down this week from a PEER report.
One of the reasons is new computer technology; another reason listed in the report is staffing shortages.
Here’s a breakdown of wait times at offices in our area:
Biloxi: The wait time has increased from 34 minutes in 2017 to an hour and 3 minutes in 2019.
Gulfport: Wait times have more than quadrupled from 11 minutes to an hour and 23 minutes.
Gautier: It’s up from 14 minutes to an hour and 21 minutes.
At the Biloxi location Thursday around 3:30 p.m., there were only a handful of cars in the parking lot. A majority of the people coming in and out of the office that spoke to WLOX said that was the perfect time to come. They said just before lunchtime is when the crowds really start to form.
“I don’t know about 2:30, and didn’t have any trouble. I got my gun permit renewed, I got my driver’s license renewed. Had no problem," said George McIntosh.
The report also found that more than half of people attempting to use a kiosk to renew a driver’s license were not successful.
