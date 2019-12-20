Cool & cloudy Friday. Showers this weekend.

For the rest of Friday, clouds will continue to build in across the region but any rain that tries to develop in the afternoon will likely remain offshore. Highs will be a touch warmer than yesterday, climbing into the upper 50s to near 60. Tonight, rain will begin to push inland and expand across the area through the night, mainly after midnight. Keep your umbrella handy for the whole weekend as a rain system moves in. Rain showers will be likely on Saturday, especially in the evening and at night. Rain showers will be likely on Sunday too, especially in the morning and again later after sunset. Through Sunday’s end, rainfall amounts in coastal MS will range from around one to two inches. But, areas to our east in GA, AL, & the FL Panhandle could see heavier rain totals topping three inches. Don’t expect rain for every second & every minute of the weekend. There should be at least a few rain-free breaks which could last for several hours from time to time this weekend. So, you might still be able to sneak in a few quick errands or activities. As of now it is uncertain exactly when these breaks will be. But, some models suggest Sunday afternoon could bring our lowest weekend rain chances since we could be located in the “dry slot” of the system at that time. Our weather will dry up just in time for the holiday next week. It will be quite mild too: highs in the mid to upper 60s on Christmas Eve Tuesday and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Christmas Day Wednesday which is a bit warmer than normal for late December.