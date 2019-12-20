Cliff Kirkland resigns from post with City of Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cliff Kirkland announced his resignation from the City of Biloxi Friday following his arrest of allegedly touching a child with lustful purposes.
Kirkland was serving ad the City’s Innovative and Development Officer, which acts as the primary contact for those looking to do business in Biloxi or expand existing businesses.
He also served as Biloxi’s representative on the Harrison County Board of Commissioners, a position that was appointed by the city.
“This has been shocking and sad for everyone,” Gilich said. “The City of Biloxi needs to move forward, and I am accepting this resignation. As Mayor, I will always put the City of Biloxi’s interest first, and at the same time allow justice and due process to both the accused and victim. I will brief the City Council further on Monday.”
Kirkland was arrested Tuesday on charges of inappropriately touching a child. He had an initial appearance in court Wednesday and was released on bail under the stipulation that he would have no contact or communication with the alleged victim; would have no contact with any other minor under the age of 18 without another adult present, including family; and must attend all future court appearances.
Kirkland’s resignation will be effective Jan. 7, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.