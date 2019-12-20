‘Christmas in the Air’ brings holiday singing and dancing to the Beau

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Broadway style show featuring singing, dancing and holiday surprises tells a musical Christmas story at Beau Rivage. The resort’s theater comes to life during this special time of year.
The holiday production “Christmas in the Air" is performing in the Beau Rivage theater through December 27th.
Xylina Cassandra is one of many top notch singers featured in the show, which is choreographed by one of Radio City Music Hall’s veteran Rockettes.
“This show is special because we have so many amazing acts in the show, whether it’s singing or precision dancing," said Cassandra. “We have Rockette style dancers, called tinsel-toes who bring the story to life along with elves and Santa.”
The show combines live singers with interactive actors and scenic elements along with audience participation opportunities. “Christmas in the Air” tells a holiday story mixed in with the music.
“The story is about making sure that Christmas is about more than just gifts," said Cassandra. “It’s about family, having a good time and giving. It’s about receiving love and having Christmas in the air.”
The 26 person cast features synchronized, high-kicking, Rockette style dancers, world class singers and veteran TV and film actors.
Christmas in the Air will be at Beau Rivage through December 27. Tickets start at $12.95, with family four-packs beginning at $40. For more information on the show or to buy tickets, visit the Beau Rivage’s website.
