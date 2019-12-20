‘Christmas in the Air’ brings holiday singing and dancing to the Beau

‘Christmas in the Air’ brings holiday singing and dancing to the Beau
By David Elliott | December 20, 2019 at 12:40 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 6:51 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Broadway style show featuring singing, dancing and holiday surprises tells a musical Christmas story at Beau Rivage. The resort’s theater comes to life during this special time of year.

The holiday production “Christmas in the Air" is performing in the Beau Rivage theater through December 27th.

Xylina Cassandra is one of many top notch singers featured in the show, which is choreographed by one of Radio City Music Hall’s veteran Rockettes.

Christmas in the Air

Can you guess which song the Tinsel Toes are dancing to? Don't forget to purchase your tickets for Christmas in the Air, now through December 27: http://beaurivage.co/hIVUZD

Posted by Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

“This show is special because we have so many amazing acts in the show, whether it’s singing or precision dancing," said Cassandra. “We have Rockette style dancers, called tinsel-toes who bring the story to life along with elves and Santa.”

The show combines live singers with interactive actors and scenic elements along with audience participation opportunities. “Christmas in the Air” tells a holiday story mixed in with the music.

“The story is about making sure that Christmas is about more than just gifts," said Cassandra. “It’s about family, having a good time and giving. It’s about receiving love and having Christmas in the air.”

DEC19_BEAU_CHRISTMAS IN THE AIR.mp4

Christmas in the Air, a Broadway style tradition with dancing, singing plus, 🎅 and his friends! 🎟️: http://beaurivage.co/3PhKKa

Posted by Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Saturday, December 14, 2019

The 26 person cast features synchronized, high-kicking, Rockette style dancers, world class singers and veteran TV and film actors.

Christmas in the Air will be at Beau Rivage through December 27. Tickets start at $12.95, with family four-packs beginning at $40. For more information on the show or to buy tickets, visit the Beau Rivage’s website.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.