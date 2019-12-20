Jackson County woman found dead at old Mississippi Phosphates site

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County woman was found dead Thursday morning at the old Mississippi Phosphates site in Pascagoula.
The body of Jennifer Leigh Fell Patrick was found at approximately 5 a.m., said Deputy Coroner Carole Anne Fagan. According to her family, she was working as a wastewater treatment operator for an environmental services company that was working at the old Mississippi Phosphates site.
Authorities have not said how Patrick died but the coroner’s office did say they have no reason to believe at this time that the death was criminal. They have not said whether Patrick’s death was accident related or due to a health condition.
The old Mississippi Phosphates site on Industrial Road is a former diammonium phosphate fertilizer plant that began operation in the 1950s. It ceased operations in December 2014 under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, leaving more than 700,000,000 gallons of acidic, nutrient-rich wastewater stored at the facility.
