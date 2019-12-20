Biloxi mayor says bridge off-ramp needed near Point Cadet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A $20 million idea that Biloxi officials hope will take shape features an off-ramp into Point Cadet from the westbound lane of the Biloxi/Ocean Springs bridge.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said an off-ramp from the bridge could help solve traffic issues and logistical challenges in and around Point Cadet.
“The activity on the Point is ramping up,” Gilich said. “And you have to look ahead, five to ten years ahead.”
That is when $150 million worth of new attractions would be in place at Margaritaville’s amusement park project, and, Gilich said, there also could be a new convention center in the works in that area.
"Of course, you have no options on expanding the lanes on Highway 90, so it would sort of be a natural thing,” Gilich added. "MDOT would drive that issue, and we've made some initial estimates, and it's about a $20 million project, but it's a natural thing to do when you look at the path."
It is a path the mayor said could also tie into other planned road extensions in the area.
“You could take Howard Avenue all the way to Porter Avenue instead of Highway 90 with just a few stoplights, then Irish Hill to Veterans, then Veterans to Debuys Road,” he said. “That’s our part of the east-west corridor.”
